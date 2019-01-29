UK's Hammond says has spoken to Airbus over Brexit concerns

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday he had spoken to top executives at Airbus to stress how Britain would stay attractive for foreign investors, addressing concerns raised by the aerospace firm about Brexit.

He told parliament: “I’m pleased to say that I had an opportunity very recently to talk to (Airbus Chief Executive) Tom Enders and ... his successor Guillaume Faury ... to assure them of the government’s commitment to make the UK a hospitable and attractive place for Airbus to continue to do business.”

Airbus warned last week it could shift future wing-building out of Britain in the absence of a smooth exit from the European Union.