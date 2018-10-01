FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018

Blockchain may resolve Irish border Brexit problem: Hammond

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - A solution to providing frictionless trade across the Irish border after Britain leaves the European Union might be found using technology such as Blockchain, finance minister Phillip Hammond said on Monday

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond speaks at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“There is technology becoming available (...) I don’t claim to be an expert on it but the most obvious technology is blockchain,” Hammond said when asked about how the government could achieve smooth trade after Brexit.

