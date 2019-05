FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The center ground of British politics “is under threat”, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday in a speech at the launch of a review into increasing the minimum wage.

Earlier on Thursday Hammond urged contenders in the Conservative Party leadership race to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May not to make irresponsible spending pledges to talk up the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.