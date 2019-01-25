UK economy faces severe damage without orderly Brexit: Hammond

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economy will suffer severe damage if it leaves the European Union without a Brexit deal, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Friday.

“There will be very significant disruption in the short term and a very significant hit to our economy in the medium to long term,” Hammond told BBC radio.

“So our job is deliver the British people what they believe they were promised in that referendum. To make sure we respect the decision of the referendum but do it in a way that gives them the future prosperity they were promised.”