UK's Hammond says EU is in the mood for a Brexit deal

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said the European Union was in the mood to do divorce deal, though he said uncertainty over Brexit had already hit the United Kingdom’s economy.

Protesters gather for an anti-Brexit demonstration on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

“The mood is undoubtedly that people want to do a deal with the UK,” Hammond told the BBC on Monday. “Clearly there has been a hit to the economy through the uncertainty that the Brexit process has caused.”

“Many businesses are sitting on their hands frankly waiting to see what the out turn of this negotiation is before confirming their investment plans,” he said. “I believe when the prime minister lands this deal and brings it back there will actually be a boost to the economy.”