Britain's Hammond says election may not solve the Brexit deadlock

LONDON (Reuters) - A national election may not resolve Britain’s Brexit impasse, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday, adding that he wanted parliament to be able to resolve the issue itself under a successor to Prime Minister Theresa May.

“I am not sure that a general election can resolve the question for the simple reason that both the main political parties are divided on the issue,” Hammond told BBC radio.

“This is a division that runs not between the parties but within the parties.”