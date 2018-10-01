Britain must not pull the rug out under trade with EU: Hammond

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday rebalancing trade with the EU was a delicate process which should be done gradually, and that product standards should stay the same after Brexit.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond walks on to the stage before delivering his keynote address at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

“We have to be very, very careful and we need a very, very gradual process of rebalancing our trade between Europe and the rest of the world,” Hammond said at an event at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham.

“Pulling the rug away from a very large part of our export business in the hope that we can then build up new business to replace it would be highly dangerous.”

Hammond said goods regulation in the EU had been stable for the last two decades therefore was relatively easy for British firms to stick with.

However, he was “much, much more skeptical” about adopting EU standards on financial services.

“This is a fast-developing area that could move in a direction that was very difficult for us,” he said.