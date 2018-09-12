Brexit uncertainty is hurting UK economy: Hammond

LONDON (Reuters) - Uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit talks is hurting Britain’s economy, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday in a BBC interview to mark the 10th anniversary of the global financial crisis.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street in London, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Ten years on from the collapse of U.S. bank Lehman Brothers, Hammond said there was “light at the end of the tunnel” for British households but that Brexit talks were currently “acting as a dampener on the economy”.

“The potential of a no-deal exit, with high disruption as a consequence, is clearly a risk to the financial system,” he added.