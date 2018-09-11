FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 11, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Time running out to agree a Brexit deal with EU, UK's Hammond says

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is devoting all its efforts to securing a Brexit deal but time is running out in negotiations with the European Union to agree the terms of its departure, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street in London, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Time is running out. We are working against the clock, we understand that. We will be working flat out over the coming weeks and months to achieve (a deal),” Hammond told parliament.

Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.