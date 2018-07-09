FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 9, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Hammond says he fully supports May's Brexit plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan had his full support after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis quit within hours of each other.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

May last week put forward a plan for a close trading relationship with the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc next year, triggering a split within her cabinet.

“Theresa May’s plan has my full support,” Hammond said on Twitter. “It’s a proposal that puts jobs first and protects our nation’s prosperity.”

Reporting By William James and Andrew MacAskill; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.