UK's Hammond says he fully supports May's Brexit plan

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan had his full support after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis quit within hours of each other.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

May last week put forward a plan for a close trading relationship with the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc next year, triggering a split within her cabinet.

“Theresa May’s plan has my full support,” Hammond said on Twitter. “It’s a proposal that puts jobs first and protects our nation’s prosperity.”