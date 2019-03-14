World News
UK's Hammond says possible EU will insist on long Brexit delay

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves number 11 Downing St in London, Britain, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said the European Union might insist on a long delay to Brexit if the UK government requests an extension to the process.

On Wednesday, Britain’s parliament rejected leaving the EU without a deal, further weakening Prime Minister Theresa May and paving the way for a vote that could delay Brexit until at least the end of June.

“This is not in our control and the European Union is signaling that only if we have a deal is it likely to be willing to grant a short technical extension to get the legislation through,” Hammond told Sky News on Thursday.

“If we don’t have a deal, and if we’re still discussing among ourselves what is the right way to go forward, then it’s quite possible that the EU may insist on a significantly longer period,” he said.

