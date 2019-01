Britain's Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matthew Hancock and Conservative Party Chairman, Brandon Lewis arrive in Downing Street in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal cannot pass in its current form and must now be changed in order to be approved by UK lawmakers, health minister Matthew Hancock said after parliament rejected her plan.

“The deal she negotiated with the EU clearly hasn’t been accepted by the Commons, and can’t be ratified as is,” Hancock told the BBC.