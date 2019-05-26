Health minister Hancock says general election before Brexit bad for UK and party: The Times

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

(Reuters) - A general election before Brexit would be bad for the UK and catastrophic for the ruling Conservative party, British health minister Matt Hancock told the Times newspaper on Monday.

Hancock who announced on Saturday that he would enter the contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, said Brexit will have to be delivered through the current parliament.

“A general election before Brexit would be madness. It would be bad for our country and catastrophic for our party,” he said.