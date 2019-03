FILE PHOTO - Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain faces “total uncertainty” if lawmakers reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, adding that he did not think a defeat was inevitable.

“In the event of this vote on Tuesday not going through, nobody knows what would happen. In everything that followed there would be total uncertainty - that would be the only certainty,” Hancock told Sky News.