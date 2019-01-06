UK health minister: Hopefully chances of winning Brexit vote have improved

Britain's Health and Social Care Secretary, Matthew Hancock, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matthew Hancock said on Sunday that he hoped the probability of getting the government’s Brexit deal approved by parliament have improved over the Christmas break.

“I certainly hope that the chances of the deal going through have improved. I think if people have gone back to their constituencies, as I have, and talked to normal people then they will have found an overwhelming sense of ‘please can we just get on with it’,” he told Sky News.