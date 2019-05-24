World News
May 24, 2019 / 8:33 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

UK health minister Matt Hancock to launch PM bid on Saturday: Daily Mail

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

(Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock, a former economist at the Bank of England, is expected to launch a leadership bid on Saturday morning, Daily Mail's Deputy Political Editor said in a tweet bit.ly/2HV8W5A.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would resign after failing to deliver Brexit, setting up a contest that will install a new British prime minister who could pursue a cleaner break with the European Union.

Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below