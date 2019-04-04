World News
April 4, 2019 / 7:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May's deal preferable than a customs union: minister

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in the Parliament in London, Britain April 3, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister said it was in the national interest to deliver the prime minister’s Brexit deal rather than a customs union, as proposed by opposition Labour after the two sides started talks to try to break a deadlock over Brexit.

“It is in the national interest to deliver the prime minister’s deal rather than a customs union, and I’ve talked in public about the problems with a customs union, but I do want to see an outcome to these talks so we deliver Brexit,” Hancock told BBC television on Thursday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

