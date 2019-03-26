UK's May would take lawmakers' Brexit proposals to Brussels: former minister

LONDON (Reuters) - A former British minister who stepped down on Monday to vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s approach to Brexit said he was confident she would present future proposals from parliament to Brussels.

Richard Harrington, who quit as a junior business minister, said he hoped May would not resign but instead take to Brussels whatever Brexit proposals parliament comes up with in a series of votes that the government had opposed.

May has previously said she will not necessarily follow up whatever approach parliament comes up with.

“Theresa May is a democratic person and is actually a person of great morality and integrity. I am sure she will look at the will of parliament and say parliament has mandated me to go to Brussels with this solution,” Harrington told BBC Radio 4.

If parliament wanted to revoke the ‘Article 50’ Brexit process, another referendum should be held before doing this, he added.