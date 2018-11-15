Highlights: British ministers quit over draft Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May battled on Thursday to save a draft divorce deal with the European Union after her Brexit secretary and other ministers quit in protest at an agreement they say will trap Britain in the bloc’s orbit for years.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during a press briefing after a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

THURSDAY’S RESIGNATIONS

Dominic Raab: Brexit minister

Esther McVey: Work and Pensions Secretary

Shailesh Vara: junior Northern Ireland minister

Suella Braverman: junior Brexit minister

CURRENCY MARKETS

Sterling GBP=D3 plunged 1.7 percent to $1.2751 in chaotic trading, its second biggest drop after a 1.73 percent fall in September. The dollar jumped and traders bought into the safe-haven yen after the Brexit deal was plunged into uncertainty, spooking investors.

STOCK MARKETS

European shares reversed early gains, falling into negative territory in a broadbased rout, with autos and banking stocks leading the fallers. Investors also continued to fret about Rome's standoff with Brussels and Washington's row over trade with Beijing. Thee pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.5 percent, with German, Spanish and French bourses firmly in negative territory. Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE was flat.

PRIME MINISTER MAY COMMENTS

“We have been preparing for no-deal and we continue to prepare for no-deal because I recognize that we have a further stage of negotiation with the European Council and then that deal when finalised ... has to come back to this House,” she told the House of Commons.

“The choice is clear: We can choose to leave with no deal, we can risk no Brexit at all, or we can choose to unite and support the best deal that can be negotiated.”

EU COMMENTS

“We need to prepare ourselves for the possibility of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said. “It will escape no one that the current political situation in Britain could fuel uncertainty... over the ratification of the accord.”

COMMENTS FROM NORTHERN IRELAND DEMOCRATIC UNIONIST PARTY, WHICH PROPS UP MAY’S GOVERNMENT

DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds

“I could today stand here and take the prime minister through the list, promises and pledges that she made to this House and to us privately about the future of Northern Ireland in the future relationship with the EU,” he told the House of Commons. “But I fear it would be a waste of time because clearly she doesn’t listen.”

RESIGNATION COMMENTS

Dominic Raab

“I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election ... This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust.”

“No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement.”

“That arrangement is now also taken as the starting point for negotiating the Future Economic Partnership. If we accept that, it will severely prejudice the second phase of negotiations against the UK.”

Esther McVey

The welfare minister resigned, accusing the prime minister of failing to honor the result of the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU.

Shailesh Vara

The junior Northern Ireland minister resigned, saying the draft deal will leave the UK “in a half-way house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign nation”.

Suella Braverman

The junior Brexit minister resigned, saying the proposed divorce deal was not what the British people voted for and risked breaking up the United Kingdom.

OPPOSITION COMMENTS

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of opposition Labour Party

“The withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration represent a huge and damaging failure ... The government ... is in chaos.”

Jon Trickett, member of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s senior team

“Theresa May has no authority left and is clearly incapable of delivering a Brexit deal that commands even the support of her cabinet, let alone parliament and the people of our country.”