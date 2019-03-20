Long Brexit delay won't solve uncertainty, UK education minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - A long delay to Britain’s departure date from the European Union would not provide certainty, Education Secretary Damian Hinds said on Wednesday.

Britain is currently due to leave the European Union on March 29 and British Prime Minister Theresa May will not request a long delay to Brexit, though there is a case for giving parliament a little more time to agree a way forward, a Downing Street source said.

“I don’t see how a long delay gives certainty. Actually we’ve had long time already... People are a bit tired of waiting for parliament to get our act together and get the deal passed,” Hinds told BBC Radio.

“Unless and until a deal is finalised, there remains the prospect of the risk of no deal.”