FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 17, 2018 / 4:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK trade minister says government cannot accept pro-EU rebel plan on trade law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government cannot accept a plan put forward by pro-European Union rebels in parliament that could see Britain stay in the bloc’s customs union, junior trade minister George Hollingbery told parliament.

“It is the policy of the government that we should not remain part of a customs union that is why we cannot accept the amendment today. Clearly we would not be able to implement any independent free-trade deals,” Hollingbery said during a debate on post-Brexit trade laws.

The government offered to try to reach a compromise when the bill is debated in the upper chamber of parliament. The rebels rejected that and urged the government to instead accept their amendment and then discuss a compromise in the upper chamber.

Reporting By William James, editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.