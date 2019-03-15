World News
March 15, 2019 / 11:12 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Honda says Brexit delay must be purposeful and long enough to give stability

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Honda's logo on its Modulo model is pictured at its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Honda said any delay to Brexit must be “purposeful” and long enough to give business stability, after British lawmakers voted to seek a delay to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“We are now looking to the government to deliver a clear, legally certain, path forward to avoid no deal and to reach an agreement with the EU that delivers the conditions that support the continued competitiveness of our European operations,” said a spokesman.

“Any extension of Article 50 must be purposeful and long enough to give business stability.”

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
