Honda says Brexit delay must be purposeful and long enough to give stability

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Honda said any delay to Brexit must be “purposeful” and long enough to give business stability, after British lawmakers voted to seek a delay to Britain’s exit from the European Union.
“We are now looking to the government to deliver a clear, legally certain, path forward to avoid no deal and to reach an agreement with the EU that delivers the conditions that support the continued competitiveness of our European operations,” said a spokesman.
“Any extension of Article 50 must be purposeful and long enough to give business stability.”
Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Giles Elgood