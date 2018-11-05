Brexit ministry board member 'cannot imagine' no deal, but firms should prepare for worst

A demonstrator wears EU flags around their head as they take part in a protest by groups representing EU citizens living in the UK, in Westminster, London, Britain, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Susan Hooper, a British executive who sits on the board of the Brexit ministry, said she did not think the UK would leave the European Union without a deal but warned companies that they should prepare for the hardest scenario.

Speaking at the World Travel Market trade show in London, Hooper said on Monday that companies should be focused on what a no-deal Brexit would mean for their operations.

“I cannot imagine that we will not get a deal, but I have to say if I were in the place of managing a company I would be focused on what the implications of a no deal would be,” Hooper, who is also on the board of Wizz Air and other companies, said.

“I think with regards to businesses, the no deal is the hardest scenario and therefore I would plan for the hardest.”