EU hopes House of Common backs Brexit deal on Tuesday

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, March 11, 2019. Jean-Francois Badias/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union was hopeful but unsure whether the House of Commons would back on Tuesday the bloc’s Brexit deal with Britain, EU sources said after a minister in Theresa May’s cabinet said she had secured legally binding changes.

The EU-UK Brexit deal has already been rejected by the UK chamber once and by a large margin.

“It’s irrelevant if she doesn’t bring along the missing votes,” an EU diplomat following Brexit said after the UK cabinet minister, David Lidington, told the UK parliament of May’s achievements in talks with the EU side in Strasbourg on Monday evening.

“And on that it’s once again hoping without any assurances.”

Another EU diplomat said of a new EU-May agreement that seemed to be in the offing on Monday evening: “Let’s hope it will be enough for the UK parliament.”