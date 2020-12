FILE PHOTO: A French worker fillets salmon in a fish processing plant in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Talks to conclude a Brexit trade could still have “some hours to run”, a UK source said on Thursday amid high hopes that negotiators were about to clinch a long-elusive deal.

A European Union official, agreeing that a deal could be some hours away, said the two sides were still haggling over the EU’s right to fish in British waters.