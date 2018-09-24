FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 1:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Next four weeks 'fundamental' for Brexit deal: EU lawmaker

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - “Sufficient progress” in Brexit talks by the European Union’s summit due on Oct.18 is the condition for having an extra summit in November to finalize any deal between the bloc and Britain, a leading European Parliament lawmaker said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Danuta Hubner, chair of the constitutional committee of the European Parliament gestures during an interview in Brussels, Belgium April 24, 2017. Reuters/Eric Vidal

“The next four weeks will be fundamental for the whole process,” said Danuta Hubner, the chairwoman of the constitutional affairs committee at the European Parliament, which must endorse any Brexit agreement for it to take effect.

