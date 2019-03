Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt takes part in a EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers fear a Brexit paralysis and they want the issue resolved, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said after a meeting with his EU counterparts on Monday.

“Spent the morning discussing Brexit with Foreign Ministers in Brussels,” Hunt wrote on Twitter. “General curiosity and concern about Brexit votes in Parliament. Like us though they want it resolved and fear Brexit paralysis.”