Brexit talks with Labour must be free of 'big red lines': Hunt

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt attends a news conference on media freedom as part of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Dinard, France, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The British government and the opposition Labour Party should avoid “big red lines” in their discussions to resolve Brexit, British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday.

Talks between the government and Labour to break the impasse are due to continue on Monday.

“You can’t go into any of those discussions with big red lines because otherwise there’s no point in having them. But we are very clear about the type of Brexit we want. That’s in our manifesto and we’ve made that clear,” Hunt told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

“What I’ll be saying to my colleagues in the European Union today is that you can see from this that Theresa May is leaving no stone unturned to try and resolve Brexit. They want Brexit to be resolved as quickly as possible, so do we, so do the British people,” Hunt said.