PARIS (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt on Thursday said it was “probably pushing it” to expect a Brexit deal within the next seven days.

Speaking in Paris, Hunt said he was confident a deal over the terms of Britain’s departure from the European Union would be struck, but added: “how we get there is incredibly complicated.”