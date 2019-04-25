Britain's Hunt says he would choose a no-deal Brexit over no Brexit

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt attends a joint news conference with Finland's Foreign Minister Timo Soini (unseen) in Vantaa, Finland August 14, 2018. LEHTIKUVA/Vesa Moilanen/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday he would choose leaving the European Union with no deal if he was presented with the choice between no Brexit or leaving without an agreement with the bloc.

Hunt told reporters that he believed the democratic risks of “no Brexit”, or Britain failing to leave the EU after the 2016 referendum, were higher than the risks of leaving without an agreement, something businesses say would hurt the economy.

