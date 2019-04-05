World News
April 5, 2019 / 10:47 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Britain's Hunt says no one wants a long Brexit delay

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

DINARD, France (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that neither Britain nor European Union member states wanted a long delay to Brexit and that his government was leaving “no stone unturned” in its bid to find a solution to the deadlock.

“I don’t think the EU member states want a long extension. We certainly don’t want a long extension,” Hunt said, speaking at a media freedom event on the sidelines of a G7 meeting of foreign ministers.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below