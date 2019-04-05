Britain's Hunt says no one wants a long Brexit delay

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

DINARD, France (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that neither Britain nor European Union member states wanted a long delay to Brexit and that his government was leaving “no stone unturned” in its bid to find a solution to the deadlock.

“I don’t think the EU member states want a long extension. We certainly don’t want a long extension,” Hunt said, speaking at a media freedom event on the sidelines of a G7 meeting of foreign ministers.