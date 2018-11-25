British foreign minister Hunt calls parliamentary arithmetic for Brexit deal 'challenging'

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the arithmetic in parliament to approve Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was looking “challenging”, but rejecting the deal would result in “very big risks” for the country.

“The arithmetic at the moment is looking challenging but a lot can change over the next two weeks,” he told the BBC on Sunday. “But I think what all of my colleagues will be doing is thinking about what is in the national interest.”