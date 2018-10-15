British foreign minister says Brexit deal possible but issues remain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday that a Brexit deal with the European Union was possible with goodwill, but that there were issues still outstanding.

Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt leaves Number 10 Downing Street after attending cabinet, in Westminster London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Negotiators from both sides failed to bridge the gap in intense weekend talks before a high-stakes EU summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

“I think everyone in the UK should have confidence that this prime minister, Theresa May, will never sign a deal that is not compatible with the letter and spirit of the referendum result,” Hunt told reporters on arriving for EU foreign ministers talks in Luxembourg on Monday.

“But we also firmly believe that we can find a deal on that basis that works for the European Union and our partners and friends in Europe.”