FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 14, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Risk of no-deal Brexit rising, 'everyone needs to prepare': British foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The risk of a no-deal Brexit has been increasing and the European Union commission needs to change its attitude if a deal is to be reached, British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt attends a joint news conference with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

“Everyone needs to prepare for the possibility of a chaotic no-deal Brexit,” Hunt told reporters in Helsinki, referring to a situation where Britain would leave the EU without first agreeing a deal over their future relationship.

“I think the risk of a no Brexit deal has been increasing recently,” he said.

“But it’s not what anyone wants and I hope very much that we’ll find a way to avoid that ... We do need to see a change in approach by the European Commission.”

Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Writing by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.