Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks with Reuters at the Foreign Office in London, Britain May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will stand for the leadership of the Conservative Party following the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May, his local paper said on Friday.

Hunt said it was “only right that my party constituency should be the first to know”, the Farnham Herald reported Hunt as saying at the Haslemere Festival in southern England.