October 19, 2018 / 7:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Hunt: need more progress on future EU relationship to solve Irish backstop

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said it would be hard to resolve the issue of a backstop to the Irish border problem in Brexit talks without more detail on the future relationship with the European Union after Brexit.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“If we’re going to resolve this, we need to make more progress on the future relationship,” Hunt told BBC radio on Friday, adding that a UK-wide customs union solution to the issue was possible as long as it was not indefinite.

He also said that the EU had been more constructive in its tone since he controversially compared the bloc to the Soviet Union last month.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg

