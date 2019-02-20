World News
February 20, 2019 / 8:41 AM / in 24 minutes

UK's Hunt says he is hopeful Brexit deal can get done

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks to the media during the informal meeting of the European Union foreign ministers in Bucharest, Romania, January 31, 2019. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that he was hopeful that a Brexit deal could be passed by the British parliament if the government’s attorney-general is in a position to change his advice on its implications for the Irish backstop.

“We can get this deal through parliament, if we can have a deal where the attorney general can change his advice to parliament. That is going to be key to unlocking it,” Hunt said in a video clip posted on Twitter before he traveled to Berlin.

“With vision and statesmanship on both sides, this can be done and I am hopeful it will be,” Hunt added.

Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below