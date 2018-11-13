UK's Hunt says unclear when Brexit talks will conclude

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Around 95 percent of the Brexit divorce deal is done but the remaining five percent is difficult and so it is unclear when talks will conclude, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told Reuters on Tuesday.

“I can’t answer that question because it’s a negotiation, there are two sides in a negotiation. We don’t have a solution yet,” Hunt told Reuters in Riyadh.

“I think both sides draw encouragement form the fact that so much has been agreed,” he said. “The figure 95 percent has been used and that’s probably accurate. The 5 percent is a difficult 5 percent though so we don’t know when it’s going to be possible to conclude those negotiations.”

“I remain confident that there is a solution possible but this is the final critical period,” Hunt said.