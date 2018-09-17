UK must heed IMF's 'clear warnings' on no-deal Brexit: Hammond

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday that London had to listen to the “clear warnings” from the International Monetary Fund about the risks of a no-deal Brexit to Britain’s economy.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street in London, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Hammond, speaking as the IMF said in a report that Britain faced a “significantly worse” economic outlook if it did not reach a Brexit deal, said he was confident an agreement would be reached in the autumn, but a no-deal outcome was not impossible.

Hammond has been criticized by some Brexit supporters who say he wants to maintain a relationship with Brussels that would keep Britain under too much influence from the EU.