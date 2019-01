FILE PHOTO - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks at the opening ceremony for the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/Pool

(Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told CNBC on Tuesday that Brexit poses uncertainty for Europe and UK and that a no-deal Brexit is “obviously the worst case scenario”.

The IMF had warned in November that a no-deal Brexit would cost Britain 6 pct of GDP. The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on March 29.