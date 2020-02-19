Breakingviews - UK is lab rat for ill-timed migrant experiment

UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London June 4, 2014.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain is turning itself into a giant petri dish for an experiment in pay and productivity. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government late on Tuesday unveiled details of a new immigration system that will from next year prioritise high-skilled workers. Ideally this would boost wages. But there are potential drawbacks which will matter a lot if trade talks with the European Union turn sour.

Under the new system, which will treat EU and non-EU citizens alike, potential immigrants will be assigned points, depending on their skills, qualifications, salaries, or professions, with visas only given to those who have enough points. The government said this would end the country’s reliance on cheap European labour and cited estimates that 70% of the existing EU workforce would fail to meet the requirements for a skilled worker visa.

Restrict the supply of labour, and pay should go up. That would be welcome news for UK workers. While wages have picked up a bit recently, they rose by less than inflation for the better part of a decade after 2008. And in theory, employers will have an incentive to invest more in technology if they are less able to rely on cheap EU labour. That might eventually help productivity growth, which has been weak in Britain, as in many other developed countries.

The experiment could, however, have some unwelcome side effects. First, companies may struggle to pass higher costs on to consumers, which would further squeeze corporate profitability. That would mean less scope to invest, and possibly layoffs. Meanwhile, those who want to hire won’t be able to grow if they can’t easily hire skilled EU staff who won’t need visas to work in the bloc that Britain has left. True, employers can train home-grown workers, but that will take time. In the meantime, curbs on the supply of labour may act as a brake on economic activity, especially in sectors such as construction which are already struggling to find workers with the right skills.

Such drawbacks might be manageable when the economy is doing well. But the economy stagnated in the final quarter of last year and any rebound could be cut short if EU trade talks this year flounder. Experiments cannot always wait for favourable conditions. Johnson may, however, be conducting one in particularly tricky circumstances.