Factbox: Britain's post-Brexit immigration plans

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government set out its biggest overhaul of immigration in decades on Wednesday, publishing a long-awaited policy paper on how it intends to approach the issue after it exits the European Union.
Below are key measures in the document:
- the new system will apply to EU and non-EU citizens
- it will prioritize skilled migrants
- it will come into force after Britain’s planned post-Brexit implementation period, due to end in December 2020
- there is no target, but a pledge to reduce annual net migration to “sustainable levels”
- Britain will introduce an Electronic Travel Authorisation system similar to the United State’s ESTA scheme
- Irish nationals will not need visas
- EU citizens will not need visas for tourist visits up to six months
- no cap on numbers
- workers will need an employer to sponsor them
- they will be allowed to bring dependents, extend their stay and in some cases settle permanently
- employers will no longer be required to carry out a resident labor market test
- this visa will be subject to a minimum salary threshold, to be set in consultation with businesses over the next year
- where there are specific skills shortages, the minimum salary threshold may be lowered
- the government will aim to process most work visas within three weeks
- transitional measure, which will be reviewed by 2025
- open to workers of any skill level from “low risk” countries, including the EU
- limited to 12 months, followed by a further 12-month “cooling off” period to continuous work
- these workers will not be allowed to bring dependents or access public funds
- they will not be entitled to extend their stay or seek permanent settlement
- do not have to be sponsored by an employer or have a job offer
SECTOR-SPECIFIC SCHEMES
- no plans for such schemes, with the possible exception of seasonal agricultural workers
- a small-scale pilot scheme for agricultural workers will be run in 2019
- no limit on numbers of international students
- will be allowed to stay in Britain for a fixed period after they have finished studying in order to find work: six months for undergraduate and masters students and a year for PhD students
- will need to apply for settled status
- need to have been living in the UK continuously for five years to be eligible
- those who arrive before the end of the implementation period but have not been in Britain for five years can apply for pre-settled status so they can stay until they have accumulated five years
- the settlement scheme will be open until six months after the end of the implementation period
