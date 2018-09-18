FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK government will carefully consider post-Brexit immigration advice

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s interior ministry said on Tuesday it would consider a report from the Migration Advisory Committee on immigration after Brexit, adding the government wanted European Union citizens to continue to play a positive role in Britain.

FILE PHOTO: An anti-Brexit demonstrator waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We will carefully consider the Migration Advisory Committee’s recommendations before setting out further detail on the UK’s future immigration system,” a spokeswoman for the Home Office said in response to the report which suggested that EU citizens should not be given preferential treatment.

“The government is clear that EU citizens play an important and positive role in our economy and society and we want that to continue after we leave.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

