UK's post-Brexit immigration system will not include net migration target

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister Sajid Javid said the government’s post-Brexit immigration plans will not include a specific target to reduce annual net migration.
The government previously had a longstanding target to reduce net migration to below 100,000 a year.
“We remain committed to our objective of bringing net migration down,” Javid told BBC Radio. “We’re not abandoning any pledge. We’ve committed ourselves to bringing net migration to sustainable levels.”
Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Kate Holton