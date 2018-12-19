UK's post-Brexit immigration system will not include net migration target

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid leaves Downing Street, London, Britain, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister Sajid Javid said the government’s post-Brexit immigration plans will not include a specific target to reduce annual net migration.

The government previously had a longstanding target to reduce net migration to below 100,000 a year.

“We remain committed to our objective of bringing net migration down,” Javid told BBC Radio. “We’re not abandoning any pledge. We’ve committed ourselves to bringing net migration to sustainable levels.”