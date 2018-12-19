UK PM May says sticking to pledge to reduce annual net migration to tens of thousands

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was sticking to a pledge to reduce annual net migration to Britain to less than 100,000.
The government is due to publish a long-awaited policy paper on its post-Brexit immigration plans on Wednesday, and interior minister Sajid Javid earlier refused to say whether he was committed to the Conservative Party’s long-standing pledge.
Asked by a lawmaker in parliament if she was sticking to the “tens of thousands” target, May said: “Yes”.
