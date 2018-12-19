World News
December 19, 2018 / 1:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May says sticking to pledge to reduce annual net migration to tens of thousands

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Steet in London, Britain, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was sticking to a pledge to reduce annual net migration to Britain to less than 100,000.

The government is due to publish a long-awaited policy paper on its post-Brexit immigration plans on Wednesday, and interior minister Sajid Javid earlier refused to say whether he was committed to the Conservative Party’s long-standing pledge.

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament if she was sticking to the “tens of thousands” target, May said: “Yes”.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
