UK PM May says sticking to pledge to reduce annual net migration to tens of thousands

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Steet in London, Britain, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was sticking to a pledge to reduce annual net migration to Britain to less than 100,000.

The government is due to publish a long-awaited policy paper on its post-Brexit immigration plans on Wednesday, and interior minister Sajid Javid earlier refused to say whether he was committed to the Conservative Party’s long-standing pledge.

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament if she was sticking to the “tens of thousands” target, May said: “Yes”.