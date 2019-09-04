World News
EU nationals can apply for three-year right to remain in UK after no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has announced that European Union nationals will be able to apply for a three-year right to remain in the country in the event of a possible no-deal Brexit.

“After Brexit, EU citizens who move to the UK for the first time will be able to apply for a 36-month temporary immigration status - European Temporary Leave to Remain (TLR),” the government said in a document.

“Applications to the new Euro TLR scheme will be simple and free and will be made after arrival in the UK.”

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

