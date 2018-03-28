FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 8:57 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

UK's post-Brexit immigration laws delayed, less urgent after transition deal: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s plans to pass new immigration laws to control migration after it leaves the European Union have been pushed back, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Wednesday.

Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd arrives to attend a meeting of the National Security Council in Downing Street, in London, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“The timing for the immigration bill has been delayed because the key element of protecting EU citizens in their rights in the UK has now been achieved through the withdrawal agreement which is going to come before parliament later this year,” Rudd told a parliamentary committee.

“So the urgency that we had before with the white paper, with the immigration bill, has to a certain extent been removed.”

Reporting by William James; editing by Alistair Smout

